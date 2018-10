World’s famous luxury SUV maker Range Rover can stretch to make more car-like models in the future as it looks to expand its product lineup to have wider appeal. Speaking to media at the Land Rover Discovery launch in Utah, USA, today, the head of design for Land Rover and Range Rover, Gerry McGovern, said the brand equity that Range Rover holds will allow it to stretch into other product types. “Why not?” McGovern said when asked if Range Rover could make passenger car-like models. …