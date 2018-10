A prototype believed to be the upcoming Jaguar F-Pace R or SVR has been spotted again during development testing this week, giving us a teaser of what to expect from the performance SUV. Distinguishing this F-Pace from the current line-up, apart from the obvious swirly black-and-white camouflage, are the large air intakes up front (covered by a thin mesh), the large alloy wheel and brake package, along with the concealed quad-tailpipe outlets at the rear. …