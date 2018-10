UPDATE: Hyundai Australia has released the same sketches and confirmed the reveal of the next Sonata for next month. See bottom of article for details. The facelifted 2018 Hyundai Sonata has been teased in sketches that have been leaked online, giving a closer look at what the updated sedan will look like when it gets revealed later this year. Posted on Hyundai-Blog.com, the images show the regular Sonata and the sportier 'Turbo' model alongside the two previous generations. …