At this week's launch of the 2017 Jeep Compass in the United States, it was made clear to Australian journalists that Jeep won't be releasing a hybrid - or alternative powertrain - version of its small SUV anytime soon. “Could we do it in the future? Sure," Jim Lyijynen, Chief Engineer for Jeep Compass told the assembled Australian media. "Right now though, the focus has been to make this global platform successful.” …