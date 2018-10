An image claiming to be of the all-new Volvo XC60 has been published ahead of the crossover's unveiling at the 2017 Geneva motor show this week. Autoblog.nl has published what it says is a leaked image of the new XC60 from side on. If the leaked photo is indeed the second-generation XC60, the new crossover doesn't stray too far from the design of the larger XC90. …