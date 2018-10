The replacement for the ageing Mitsubishi Pajero will most likely be a joint project with the Nissan Patrol, as the alliance between the two Japanese brands seeks to find a technical solution to the environmental requirements on the development of large off-road capable vehicles. The current and fourth-generation Pajero, which has been around since 2006, is still being sold globally, due to the ongoing challenge of its replacement meeting much stricter emission requirements than ever before. …