The newly unveiled Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross may lend itself to a sportier Ralliart variant in the short-term future if there is market demand, the model’s project leader says. Speaking to CarAdvice at the Geneva motor show this week, Hiroshi Yamauchi, the boss of small- and medium-segment vehicles at Mitsubishi, admitted that a Ralliart model will be one option the brand could take with its recently launched Eclipse Cross, however he insisted that there would be no Evolution model. …