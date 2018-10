It seems clear that as far as fuels go, diesel is on the nose: and the head of Volvo Cars reckons it might not be viable beyond 2020. Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson made the remarks at the 2017 Geneva motor show, where he said the ever-tightening emissions regulations, not to mention the cost of development when it comes to revolutionising diesel as a mainstream fuel source, could mean the company won’t offer it after 2020. …