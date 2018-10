An early engineering mule for the new Peugeot 208 hatch has been spied doing cold climate testing in northern Europe. With the mule's bolt-on wheel arch extensions, we can see that the second-generation 208 will be wider than today's car, which measures 1739mm across. Looking closely, we can't see any other quick and dirty body modifications, indicating that the new 208's wheelbase and overall length should roughly similar to today's car, which is 3962mm long and rides on a 2538mm wheelbase. …