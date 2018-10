The new Audi A5, Hyundai Ioniq and Volvo S90 have all been given five-star safety ratings by independent crash testing authority ANCAP this week. With the S90 already on sale here, the A5 and Ioniq have been awarded the top safety scores ahead of their launches Down Under, while the smaller Hyundai i20 - which is sold in New Zealand but not Australia - fell short of the full five stars, achieving only four. …