The Skoda Vision E has been detailed, along with a new batch of sketches, ahead of its debut at the Shanghai motor show in April. As we speculated earlier this week, the new Skoda Vision E concept has an electric drivetrain wrapped in a 'coupe SUV' body shell. Under the skin, the Vision E has two electric motors providing all-wheel drive as necessary, generating a total of 225kW of power, and capable of propelling the concept car to a top speed of 180km/h. …