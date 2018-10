Started in 1995 and run biennially since 2005, the Seoul motor show is one of Asia's biggest auto shows behind Tokyo, Shanghai, and China. And while it may be smaller than the major European and US shows, this year CarAdvice was invited along to check it out first hand. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX), the Seoul motor show takes place in Goyang city, north-east of Seoul, and is officially hosted by the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA). …