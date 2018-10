Three of the top-five selling vehicles in Australia, over the course of a record-setting March, were utes. Furthermore, light commercial vehicles attained a mammoth 21 per cent share of the total market, compared to SUVs (39.4) and passenger cars (37). As has become increasingly familiar, the Toyota HiLux was the overall number one with 4245 sales, ahead of the Ford Ranger in second (3845) and Mitsubishi Triton (2670), with the Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3 finishing third and fourth. …