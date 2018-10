There’s a slim chance the new-generation Subaru Ascent SUV – the Japanese brand’s biggest-ever model and long-awaited successor to the Tribeca – may be offered in right-hand drive. Ascent is the name the brand's US arm has chosen for its new SUV model, presaged by the Viziv-7 concept, a show-car measuring 5199 millimetres long, 2030mm wide and 1878mm tall. The production version is set to be that big, too, making it larger than the likes of the Toyota Kluger. …