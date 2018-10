Ford Australia has re-asserted that the Mondeo mid-sized hatch and wagon range remains “crucial” to its line-up, as minor updates for the 2017 model year arrive. With the Australian-made Falcon now gone from its range, the Mondeo carries the can alone for Ford in the market, against the Holden Commodore as well as the Mazda 6, Volkswagen Passat and Toyota Camry, among others. …