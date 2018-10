The 2010-2014 'NT' and 'NW' Mitsubishi Pajero has been added to the ongoing Takata airbag campaign this week, joining numerous other model years of the Japanese off-roader that have been recalled for the same issue. In this latest notice, affected vehicles could be fitted with front passenger airbags that could release metallic fragments into the cabin when deployed in an accident. This poses a significant risk of injury, even death, to the vehicle's occupants. …