A new study conducted by the Australian Road Safety Foundation (ARSF) has found that road users not only display irresponsible behaviour on the roads, but there are plenty who also allow it to happen. The research shows that 49 per cent of Australians do not ask speeding friends or family members to slow down, as they believe it isn't their place to caution another driver. Meanwhile, 46 per cent of people don't tell texting uber, taxi or personal drivers to put their phone away. …