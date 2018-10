More details are starting emerge about Audi and its use of fake and duplicate VINs (vehicle identification numbers) in South Korea. In a surprise to no-one, it's Dieselgate-related. In August 2017 it was revealed Audi used duplicate VINs on thousands of cars exported to China, South Korea, and Japan – quite why it had done so wasn't clear, though. Now, the Suddeutsche Zeitung claims it was probably part of an effort to sell non-compliant models in South Korea. …