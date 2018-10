April's Australia-wide new car sales figures show a deflating 5 per cent fall to 83,135 units over the same month in 2016, continuing the downward trend over 2016's record. According to VFACTS numbers released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) today, passenger vehicles fell 12 per cent and SUVs fell just over 1 per cent - though medium SUVs like the Mazda CX-5 grew by double digits. Bucking the trend were light commercials, which grew by about 3 per cent. …