A brochure for the facelifted Honda Jazz, known in Japan and the USA as the Fit, has been leaked ahead of the car's launch in the middle of the year We found these photos on Indian Autos Blog, and they were originally published online by Twitter user ren_games. If these pictures are real, the Jazz/Fit will feature a redesigned grille that blends into revised headlights with integral LED driving lights. There's also a revamped front bumper with a sportier styling treatment. …