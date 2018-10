The Hyundai Motor Group, representing the Hyundai and Kia brands, is understood to have rejected the findings of a hearing into the need for a recall of some 200,000 vehicles. In most cases, a recall will be carried out voluntarily, and often proactively, to avoid damaging customer relations and poor publicity for the brand. Action can be ordered by a given nation's government, however, in cases where the manufacturer has made a case against the need for a recall. …