The facelifted 2018 Nissan Qashqai could debut the company's ProPilot semi-autonomous driving technologies when it arrives here early next year. Richard Emery, Nissan Australia's managing director and CEO, told CarAdvice at the local launch of the updated 2017 X-Trail range that, while not confirmed for our market yet, the driver assistance systems could be offered here with the updated crossover. "We’re still working on its calibration," he said. …