The all-new Honda Civic hatch may be one of the most practical cars in its segment, but it lacks a crucial item that used to be standard: Magic Seats. The Honda Magic Seats system in the previous-generation Civic hatch would allow the seat bases to be folded up to allow a large storage area, and the seat backs could also be folded down flat for extra convenience. To see just how clever they are, check out our video on the ninth-gen Civic hatch. …