This week's unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz EQC has given the world its first look at the German giant's new family of electric vehicles, which will include even more SUVs and a number of other passenger cars. But, for Ola Kallenius – board of management member, and global head of research for Daimler AG and the development of all Mercedes-Benz models – it was probably no surprise that one of the first questions from the world's media was about AMG. …