The New South Wales (NSW) Police have taken delivery of a new Chrysler 300 SRT, with the large sports sedan tipped to take over duties from the locally-produced Holden Commodore when Australian manufacturing concludes in October. While it's been decked out with 'Highway Patrol' branding, the sole 300 SRT police car (at least, for now) is only being used as a show vehicle, making appearances at shows, sporting events and public displays. …