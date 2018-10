The Volvo brand made quite a ruckus a few years ago when it declared it wouldn’t offer any engines larger than four cylinders. It has stayed true to that mantra, and will soon add an even smaller three-cylinder engine to its range. The new three-cylinder engine will be a variation on Volvo's 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged and supercharged petrol drivetrain offered in the brand’s cars today, but without a supercharger, and with a 1.5-litre displacement. …