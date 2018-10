Mercedes-AMG is on track to record sales of 100,000 cars in 2017, for the first time in the company's history. The German high performance brand came close in 2016, recording record sales of "almost 100,000 units," according to Mercedes-AMG Chairman of the Management Board, Tobias Moers. In fact, the number was 99,235, which represented 44.1 per cent growth. In Australia alone, the brand outsold Porsche in 2016, moving 5286 cars locally - an increase of about 30 per cent on 2015. …