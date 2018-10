Owners of the 2016 and 2017 Ford Mustang can now order licensed mechanical upgrades through Australian dealers for the first time, the company has confirmed this week. While there are no signs of supercharger kits or power upgrades for either the 2.3-litre Ecoboost or 5.0-litre V8 models, Ford Australia now offers a range of suspension and exhaust upgrades depending on which Mustang variant you choose - though most of these options are limited to the more powerful GT. …