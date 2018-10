The second-generation Jaguar XF Sportbrake has been unveiled, and will go on sale later this year. With a generous number of teasers and spy photos in the lead up to today's reveal, the design of the XF Sportbrake shouldn't be a surprise. Thanks to its enlarged rear section, the XF wagon is capable of carrying 565 litres worth of gear with the seats up, and 1700L when the rear seats are folded down. …