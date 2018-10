A group of ultra-rare 1980s rally cars will be going to auction with no reserve. Fair enough, too, because the bidding is going to go bananas. Indeed, sharing World Rally Championships and multiple rally wins between the seven Group B cars, prices could blow out to millions. Perhaps the most desirable and valuable of the group is the 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale, which took a hat-trick of world titles from 1974 to 1976. It has a mere 12,609 kilometres on the clock. …