Kia Australia says that, for the foreseeable future, it will not bring the AWD and diesel versions of its Stinger sports sedan to our market, in order to maintain some simplicity in the line-up. The Kia Stinger, which launches in Australia in September, will have a choice of a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a V6 twin-turbo 3.3-litre petrol engine, each offered in three different variants but all with rear-wheel-drive only. …