UPDATE: The Stonic has now been officially revealed. Details and images here. The upcoming 2018 Kia Stonic has been leaked online by Spanish media this week, giving us a first look at the company's first compact SUV - though don't expect to see it in Australia anytime soon. Autodato.com published the images ahead of the Stonic's official reveal at an event Amsterdam this week - timed very closely to the reveal of the Hyundai Kona, which made its debut just last week. …