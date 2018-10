Update - Toyota's local arm has given details of an upcoming update to the Prius C range in Australia. See bottom of article for details The Toyota Prius C has been given another makeover in its home market of Japan, including the more significant addition of a crossover-style variant. Known back home as the Aqua, the Prius C gets subtle revisions to the headlights, grille, and front bumper, along with reworked tail-lights. Updated wheel and tyre packages complete the exterior changes. …