The next-generation Jeep Wrangler two-door has been spied ahead of its debut later this year. We've seen quite a bit of the Wrangler Unlimited and the new Wrangler ute during the next-generation four-wheel drive's development phase, but this is the first sighting in a while of the two-door model. Although there's camouflage and car bras aplenty, it's clear the new Wrangler two-door, like the Unlimited, won't diverge from the styling of today's car. …