Update - A new report out of the US confirms LeEco is no longer part of the RapidE project, hence why the EV will be a limited-edition model. See article for details British sports luxury marque Aston Martin has confirmed production of its upcoming RapidE EV will commence in 2019 on social media this week. Posting a single image of an artist's sketch on its Instagram, the company says the RapidE will be limited to just 155 units, and will be Aston Martin's first all-electric model. …