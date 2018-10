The facelifted 2018 Maserati GranCabrio and GranTurismo twins have been fully unveiled this week for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, giving us a proper look at the exterior and interior revisions for the Italian company's four-seater sports car. Following the GranTurismo's debut in New York earlier in the week - albeit with no official images of the interior or the rear end - its drop-top GranCabrio sibling has also been revealed, along with the first images of the vehicle's revised interior. …