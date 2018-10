The new-generation 2018 Audi A8 limousine — its answer to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series — doubles as a technology figurehead for the brand, and its comfort-focused flagship. There’s a lot that’s new, very little that isn’t, and even aspects that change the game completely. And while we’re yet to drive it, we did attend the first Audi Summit this week in Barcelona and had a quick look before it hits the world’s roads later in the year. …