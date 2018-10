SUV sales are going through the roof, but it’s the small-car segment that remains the biggest by market-share, sitting at 18.7 per cent for the first half of 2017. This equates to 112,312 sales, down about 5 per cent over 2016. In other words, sales are eroding, but slowly. And three members of this segment remain ensconced in the top-five selling vehicles overall, behind the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger utes. …