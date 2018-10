Who would have thought the most hotly anticipated reveal for Mercedes-Benz this year would be a ute? But it sure is – and here it is, the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class. The first ever Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which is also the first ever pick-up from the three-pointed star brand, has been unveiled at an event in South Africa, with the Nissan Navara-based model clearly cutting a different figure to its donor vehicle. …