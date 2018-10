Full details for the all-new 2018 Peugeot 3008, now properly 'SUVified' (that'll never take off) to compete in Australia's most popular market segment, have been handed down today. Declared European Car of the Year in March, the new 2018 3008 arrives as a dramatically restyled replacement for the dowdy first-generation model that was never popular here. No doubt, Peugeot's new Australian distributor, Inchcape, will be hoping the new model's proper SUV styling will help it move many more cars. …