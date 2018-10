Maserati is set for electrification from 2019, starting with a plug-in hybrid version of the Levante, and the production version of the Alfieri concept - according to a new report. Britain's Autocar reports that Sergio Marchionne, CEO for parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), said in a conference call with investors the move is part of the group's push to have more than half of its range using some form of electric power by 2022. …