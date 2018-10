The PSA Group, the parent company behind Peugeot, Citroen and DS, completed its takeover of Opel and Vauxhall from GM on August 1. Opel has promised to deliver a new performance plan within 100 days, with the key goal of achieving operational profitability by 2020 and a six per cent profit margin by 2026. GM's former European brands last turned a profit in 1999, and the General has lost an estimated US$15 billion ($18.6 billion) on the Continent since then. …