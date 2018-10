Bugatti has held the bragging rights of producing the world's fastest production car for most of the 21st century, but new CEO, Stefan Winkelmann, says he doesn't see the speed record as being integral to the future of the brand. Despite having a quad-turbocharged W16 engine making 223kW more than the one in the Veyron Grand Sport, the Chiron is currently pegged to at a lower top speed, with production versions limited to 420km/h. …