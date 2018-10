Peugeot says it will drop all base model vehicles from its range as it focuses on the Australian love affair with premium European vehicles, as reflected in sales figures across the industry. The company very recently repositioned its pricing strategy to be sharper and more in-line with competitors. However, according to Nick Senior, Asia Pacific boss of Peugeot and Citroen distributor Inchcape, the brand will now offer better value than ever before - but it will not be focused on price alone. …