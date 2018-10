New Volkswagen Golf GTI Original and Golf R Grid models will touch down in Australia soon, the German car maker has revealed. Both models will join their respective lines as new price leaders, opening the GTI and R badges up to buyers shopping on a tighter budget. In a strategy similar to that employed by BMW with the M3 Pure, Volkswagen has cut a few nonessentials from each model to bring down prices - although it is not yet detailing just what you'll miss out on. …