Ever thought you'd like to own a ridiculously fast and powerful supercar, but held off for fear of not being able to get it in the exact colour you wanted? Yeah, I haven’t either. Regardless, McLaren has proven that just about anything is possible when it comes to customising a car to a buyer’s taste, revealing a unique version of its latest Super Series model, the 720S. Turn down the contrast of your screen and say hello to the one-off ‘Fux Fuchsia’ 2018 McLaren 720S. …