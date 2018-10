The upcoming Toyota sports car, believed to revive the iconic 'Supra' nameplate, is expected to get a manual transmission and turbocharged V6 engine option when it goes on sale around 2019 - according to the latest rumours. As far as rumours go, this one could be a little thin... but with recent reports suggesting the new Supra will be offered exclusively with a dual-clutch auto, fans of the badge will likely take whatever reassurance they can get (including us). …