The tease is over. Finally. Mercedes-Benz has officially revealed its new GLE, ahead of an in-person debut at the Paris motor show. Given the protracted tease, not to mention the abundance of spy photos we saw of the GLE, there aren't too many surprises when it comes to the exterior design. There's a new lighting signature up front, and the Mercedes design team has refined the creased flanks from the previous car into a smoother shape, more in keeping with the brand's current design language. …