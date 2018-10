The BMW Isetta of the 1950s is one of the quirkiest models to come from the Bavarian manufacturer in its 100-year history, and now one independent designer has reimagined the original 'bubble car' for the 21st century. Created by Justin Hyunjung Cho as a ride-sharing solution of the future, the modern-day Isetta mixes the super-compact concept of the original with various design elements of modern BMW models and autonomous driving technology. …