The New South Wales vintage registration plate '4' sold for a record $2.45 million at the Shannons Winter Classic Auction in Sydney on Monday night. The winning bid came in at $1 million over the estimated price guide - and a good deal more than the most recent records of $750,000 each for NSW plates 29 and 36. The bidding war was between two punters, one simply named 'Ray', and the other was adult toy billionaire, Peter Tsung, with Tsung coming away with the ultra-rare plates. …